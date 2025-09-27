Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $346.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $348.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

