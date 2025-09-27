Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FESM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of FESM opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

