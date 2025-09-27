Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 757 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,725 shares in the company, valued at $67,692,231.75. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

