Register Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. $HPK

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.24.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.87 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

