Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. $SUNS

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $6,629,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,337,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $775,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Sunrise Realty Trust from $11.50 to $11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $147.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Sunrise Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 32,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $338,242.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 2,878,209 shares in the company, valued at $30,163,630.32. The trade was a 1.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 93,786 shares of company stock worth $989,378. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

Featured Articles

