Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,298,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 242,386 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 51.7% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 76,827 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 231.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,237 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,416,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 60,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

