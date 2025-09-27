Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,502 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $499.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.