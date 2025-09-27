Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $563.90 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,070.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $569.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $761.00 price objective (up previously from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $817.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.