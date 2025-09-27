Rainier Family Wealth Inc. Acquires 239 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. HSBC downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $386.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.