Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (PSU.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 25th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3348 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Price Performance

PSU.U stock opened at C$100.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.18. Purpose US Cash Fund ETF has a 1-year low of C$100.00 and a 1-year high of C$100.42.

Get Purpose US Cash Fund ETF alerts:

About Purpose US Cash Fund ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

This section outlines the investment objectives of each fund and the type of securities in which the fund may invest to achieve those investment objectives. A funds investment objectives may include capital preservation generating income capital growth or a combination of the three. Some mutual funds focus on diversification across asset classes while others take a focused investment theme investing in a particular country or sector as their objective.

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose US Cash Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.