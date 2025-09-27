Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (PSU.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 25th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3348 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.
Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Price Performance
PSU.U stock opened at C$100.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.18. Purpose US Cash Fund ETF has a 1-year low of C$100.00 and a 1-year high of C$100.42.
About Purpose US Cash Fund ETF
