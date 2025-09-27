Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 55.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

PSTG stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.13, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $1,338,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 138,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,162.49. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $528,978.42. Following the transaction, the executive owned 62,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,391.78. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,580 shares of company stock worth $43,326,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

