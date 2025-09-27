Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $589,212.04. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $343.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.37 and a 200 day moving average of $308.59. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.