Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Corpay were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Corpay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Corpay by 10.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Corpay by 9.5% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Corpay by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Corpay by 7.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Performance

Corpay stock opened at $297.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.66 and a 200-day moving average of $325.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.02 and a 1-year high of $400.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.