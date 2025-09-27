Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,987,000 after buying an additional 926,901 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $84,801,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $53,760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,666,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3,824.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 177,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 172,701 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $1,514,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,006. The trade was a 32.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,790. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.8%

DRI stock opened at $188.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.18 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.96.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

