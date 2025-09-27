Prologis, Inc. $PLD Stock Holdings Cut by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,914 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $2,120,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,451.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $127.65.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

