Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Ascent Capital Management LLC

Ascent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,902.24. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.60. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

