Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.1% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $451,908,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 14,784.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $81,752,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 290.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after buying an additional 511,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

