Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $PHB

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $271,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

