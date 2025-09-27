PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Stock Position Trimmed by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,220,259,000 after purchasing an additional 592,152 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PPG Industries by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,627,000 after buying an additional 1,766,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after buying an additional 105,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,992,000 after buying an additional 85,891 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,174,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after buying an additional 60,301 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

PPG Industries stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

