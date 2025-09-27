PFS Partners LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 3.0% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:AIG opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research upgraded American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

