PFS Partners LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of RIVN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,426,870. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593 over the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.