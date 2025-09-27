Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 139,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

