Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 3,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,176,470 shares of company stock worth $720,979,162. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3%

NVDA opened at $178.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.60 and its 200-day moving average is $145.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

