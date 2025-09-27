Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,718 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE EPD opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

