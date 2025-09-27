Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2%

GOOG stock opened at $247.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.61 and its 200 day moving average is $184.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $256.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.35.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

