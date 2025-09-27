PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $140.44 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

