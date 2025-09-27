Pentair plc $PNR Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,601,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Pentair by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $112.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.