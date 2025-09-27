Peel Mining (ASX:PEX) Insider Graham Hardie Buys 166,667 Shares of Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Free Report) insider Graham Hardie purchased 166,667 shares of Peel Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of A$15,333.36.
Peel Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $63.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.12.
Peel Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peel Mining
- About the Markup Calculator
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Peel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.