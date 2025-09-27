Peel Mining (ASX:PEX) Insider Graham Hardie Buys 166,667 Shares of Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Free Report) insider Graham Hardie purchased 166,667 shares of Peel Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of A$15,333.36.

The stock has a market cap of $63.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Australia. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Mallee Bull project comprising an area of 85 square kilometers located in the south of Cobar, New South Wales.

