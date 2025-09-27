PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1,461.8% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $67.30 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

