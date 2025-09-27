Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,237 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,369,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Corning by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Corning by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 59,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,813.88. The trade was a 35.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,757,941.05. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

