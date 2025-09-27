Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 44,969 The Kroger Co. $KR

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,863,000 after buying an additional 186,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kroger by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 101.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $178,385,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Kroger’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.