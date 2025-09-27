Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 44,969 The Kroger Co. $KR

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,863,000 after buying an additional 186,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kroger by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 101.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $178,385,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Performance
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Kroger’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
