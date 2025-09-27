Patron Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.08.

McKesson Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of MCK opened at $760.82 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $479.15 and a 12 month high of $770.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $697.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $699.19. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.