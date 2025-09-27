Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 81 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,698.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,869,625. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,850.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,946.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,886.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.08 by $5.70. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,410.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price objective on First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

