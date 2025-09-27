Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.12 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

