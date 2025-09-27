Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $142.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%.Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,050,080.36. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,982.94. This represents a 76.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,955,553 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

