Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $119.56.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

