Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 58,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 198,796 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,497.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 268,933 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 356,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6%

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

