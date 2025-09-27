Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Masimo Corporation $MASI

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Masimo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Masimo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,244.20. This trade represents a 167.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ MASI opened at $141.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Masimo Corporation has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $194.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average is $156.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.