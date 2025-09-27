Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lineage were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lineage during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 312,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lineage by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lineage by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 191,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LINE opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of -0.22. Lineage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is -75.63%.

LINE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lineage from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lineage from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lineage from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

In other news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $151,249.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,878.35. This represents a 80.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 12,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.44 per share, with a total value of $499,231.80. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,573.92. This trade represents a 19.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,448 shares of company stock worth $1,645,752. 71.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

