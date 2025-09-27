Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $13.68 on Friday. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PR

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.