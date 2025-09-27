Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,916 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 853,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 360,227 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

