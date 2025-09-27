Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $267,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 99.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 5,237,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,825,000 after buying an additional 2,607,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,223,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,040,000 after buying an additional 1,220,419 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,878,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,889,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,366,000 after buying an additional 371,562 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 822,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 328,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.27 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 250.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

