Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,335 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 25.4% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,415,030 shares of company stock valued at $279,198,494. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.1%

PANW opened at $202.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $210.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.34.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

