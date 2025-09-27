ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 966 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 87.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6%

SHW stock opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.