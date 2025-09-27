ORG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 748.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 53.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.29 and its 200 day moving average is $192.94. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.71 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $373,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,561.25. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.84, for a total transaction of $90,610.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,807.72. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,469,296 shares of company stock valued at $553,371,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

