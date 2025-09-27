ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 326.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,990.71. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.30. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1,408.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.