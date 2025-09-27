ORG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF $KMLM

ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 126,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 442.4% in the 1st quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 78,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 477.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 323,174 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Performance

KMLM stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $188.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.35.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

