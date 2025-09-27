ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Airbnb by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 2,297.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,715,000 after buying an additional 2,685,026 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 1,916,676 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,924,000 after buying an additional 1,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consulta Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $149,325,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $74,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 199,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,699,246.44. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,850,752.80. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,437,726 shares of company stock worth $186,661,639 in the last three months. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average is $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $105.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.46.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

