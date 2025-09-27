ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17,589.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 964,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,940,000 after acquiring an additional 959,486 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,935.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 946,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 927,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,065,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $153.84 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.98 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus set a $189.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $16,037,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,125,658.90. The trade was a 31.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

