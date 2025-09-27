ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF $BBIN

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

BBIN opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

